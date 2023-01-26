215 spools of banned kite-flying string recovered, two arrested

Jalandhar, January 25
The city police on Wednesday arrested two persons in separate cases and seized 215 spools of banned kite-flying string from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Chandan Prakash, a resident of Avtar Nagar, and Davinder Kumar, a resident of Pucca Bagh.
As per the police, teams of Bhargo Camp police station and division number four police conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Avtar and Davinder under Section 188 of the IPC. The police said 140 spools of banned kite-flying string were recovered from Avtar, while 75 spools from Davinder.
“Regular checkings were being conducted to nab those who have been illegally selling this banned string and playing with the lives of humans, birds and animals,” a police official said, adding that police remand of both the suspects would be secured to interrogate from where they had procured the banned string.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...