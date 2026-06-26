217 file papers for Hoshiarpur MC polls on last day

A total of 217 candidates submitted their papers on Thursday, the last day of filing nominations for the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation elections, taking the total number of candidates to 286.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Nikas Kumar said the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by the returning officers concerned on June 26.

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Nikas Kumar said polling for all 50 wards of the MC will be held on July 5.