22-year-old JCB operator electrocuted in Kapurthala

22-year-old JCB operator electrocuted in Kapurthala

Was sole bread earner of the family

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:25 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A tragic incident was reported from Kapurthala where a 22-year-old man lost his life after suffering an electric shock while working with a JCB machine. The accident occurred during routine work, sending shock waves through the victim’s family and the local community.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of village Dhavakha Jagir. According to family members, Sandeep had gone to work as usual earlier in the day. Within a short time, the family received a phone call informing them that he had been electrocuted while on duty. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sandeep’s uncle Balbir Ram stated that Sandeep worked as an operator/helper on a JCB machine and was the sole earning member of his family. He said the family was devastated upon receiving the sudden news and rushed to the hospital, only to be informed that Sandeep had already succumbed to the electric shock.

JCB machine owner Gurpreet Singh said Sandeep had been working with him for the past six months. He explained that during the operation, the JCB machine came into contact with high-voltage electricity wires passing overhead. As the machine touched the live wires, it became electrified. When Sandeep, who was standing nearby, came into contact with the machine, he received a severe electric shock and was thrown several feet away.

People present at the site immediately transported Sandeep to the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala. Despite their prompt efforts, doctors confirmed that the intensity of the electric shock was fatal.

The incident has been reported to the police, who have taken the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings, including the post-mortem examination.

