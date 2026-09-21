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Home / Jalandhar / 22-year-old youth seriously injured as miscreants fire shots, vandalise house over debt collection at Hamira village in Kapurthala

22-year-old youth seriously injured as miscreants fire shots, vandalise house over debt collection at Hamira village in Kapurthala

Five accused booked

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:33 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old youth was injured in gunfire following a dispute over a financial transaction at Hamira village in Kapurthala’s Subhanpur area after five people allegedly forcibly entered his house. The injured man, identified as Bikki Singh, a resident of Hamira village, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar. The Subhanpur police have booked five persons and launched a search to trace them.

In his statement to the police, Bikki’s brother, Saab Singh, alleged that around 10.30 pm on September 18, he and Bikki were standing outside their house when five men arrived and demanded repayment of money that had been lent to them.

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The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Surjit Singh, alias Tota, and Vicky. According to Saab Singh’s statement, Gurvinder Singh had lent Rs 2 lakh to the family around four months ago. An argument allegedly broke out when the accused demanded repayment.

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When the brothers told them that the money was not available at the time, the argument allegedly turned into a physical altercation. Saab Singh alleged that Lovepreet Singh and Surjit Singh, alias Tota, then pulled out pistols, while Gurvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh and Vicky brandished datars (large curved knives).

Lovepreet Singh allegedly fired at Bikki, hitting him in the abdomen. Subsequently, Surjit Singh allegedly fired another shot, which hit the glass of a window grille of the house.

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Saab Singh said he fled into a room inside the house out of fear. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly entered the house and vandalised the window glass and other belongings with datars. Those allegedly armed with pistols also fired shots into the air inside the house. The accused fled after villagers gathered at the spot.

Bikki was initially taken to a hospital in Dayalpur. After receiving first aid, he was referred to a hospital in Jalandhar. According to the police, Bikki was not in a condition to give a statement, and a doctor declared him “unfit for statement”. His brother Saab Singh’s statement was subsequently recorded.

The Subhanpur police have registered a case against Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Surjit Singh, alias Tota, and Vicky under Sections 109(1), 333, 191(3), 190 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The police said the matter is under investigation and efforts were underway to trace the accused.

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