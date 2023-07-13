223 rescued in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 12

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh today said the district administration was giving priority to save human lives as around 223 people have been evacuated safely from flood-affected areas in Kapurthala district since yesterday. The evacuated people have been shifted to relief camps where they are being provided with ration, drinking water, medicines and other items of basic need.

The NDRF, Punjab Police and Army personnel had been working round the clock to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. The NDRF rescued 59 persons yesterday, while 134 more people were evacuated today, the Deputy Commissioner said.

He said the Army and police personnel also evacuated 30 persons and shifted them to safer places.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Balbir Chand said 50 quintals of silage (dry fodder) and 70 quintals of green fodder were distributed among farmers for livestock.

Elderly hurt as house collapses

Garhshankar: A house collapsed in Posi village of Garhshankar here following two days of heavy rain, here on Wednesday morning. House owner Gurmeet (70) suffered serious injuries in the mishap. An iron girder hit his head, leading to serious injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital in Dahan Kaleran where his condition is said to be critical.

