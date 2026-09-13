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Home / Jalandhar / 23 arrested, 170 gm heroin seized during search operations in Kapurthala

23 arrested, 170 gm heroin seized during search operations in Kapurthala

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:43 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The police during a Combing and Search Operation in Kapurthala district.
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As part of the Punjab Government’s ongoing campaign against drugs, a Combing and Search Operation (CASO) was conducted across villages in all sub-divisions of Kapurthala district on September 11 and 12.

Twenty-three persons were arrested and 170 gm of heroin, 262 intoxicant tablets, 40 capsules and 61.980 kg of ganja were recovered from them. While 19 FIRs have been registered under the relevant provisions of law, all accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act.

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Of the total arrests, one or two arrests were made from almost every village where the operation was conducted, while three arrests were made at Mehtabgarh village.

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The police also recovered stolen motorbikes and goods from the villages. At Mehtabgarh alone, police traced three bikes without ownership proof or number plates and suspected these to be stolen.

Besides Mehtabgarh, the operations were conducted at Sencha (Sultanpur Lodhi), Dogranwal, Boot (Subhanpur), Nawa Pind Bhatthe (under the Kotwali police station), Dameli (under the Rawalpindi police station), Bhanoki (at Satnampura), Chajj Colony (Phagwara).

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The police said the villages were visited for the CASO operations after getting feedback from the Village Defence Committees, Safe Punjab platform and as per complaints received from various village and external sources.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Based on the feedback, the operation was carried out to nab peddlers. There is a change in the public attitude towards the problem now. Majority of the villages have turned against drugs and peddlers and offer complete cooperation to the police. Therefore, the public sides with police in nabbing the offenders.”

The SSP added that during the operation, special nakabandi, cordoning and search operations were conducted by police teams across all sub-divisions of the district.

Speaking on the continued seizure of heroin in small quantities under CASO, the SSP said, “The drives are intensive and detailed checks are conducted, but large hauls are mostly prevalent near the border areas. Contraband is distributed in smaller quantities to peddlers at the beginning of the supply chain. Hence, peddlers mostly carry small amounts of drugs. However, we are conducting detailed probes based on revelations of those arrested and the recoveries are expected to go up in the coming days.”

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