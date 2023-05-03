23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 2

On the first day of new timings at the government offices, Nawanshahr Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Rajiv Verma conducted checking at various offices in the District Administrative Complex, where as many as 23 employees were found as latecomers.

He said among these employees, five employees of the District Programme Office, one of PLRS Society, 12 employees of the Food Supply Office, two employees of the Election Tehsildar Office, two employees of the Employment Office, and one employee of the Skill Development Office were found to be late.

Verma said he had submitted his report to the Deputy Commissioner after which an explanation had been sought from these employees. He said further action would be taken after the reply received from the employees.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa instructed all government officials and employees of the district to strictly follow the new office hours fixed by the government and said the checking regarding the new office timings would continue. He said the decision had been taken in the interest of the state and the common man, so it is the responsibility of the employees to fulfil the duty.