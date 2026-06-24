23 file papers for Hoshiarpur civic body poll

Twenty-three persons filed their papers on the second day of the nomination process for the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation elections. So far, 28 people have filed nominations.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Nikas Kumar said those wanting to contest the polls could file the papers till June 25. He said the scrutiny of papers would be conducted on June 26. The final list of eligible candidates will be released on June 27 after the completion of the withdrawal process.

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