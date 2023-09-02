23-year-old dies of snake bite

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: A 23-year-old youth, Gurpeet Singh, died of snake bite at Khuralgarh Sahib village on Thursday night. Gurpeet was lying on a bed in his house at night when a snake bit him. Family members took him to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. After first aid, he was being taken to Hoshiarpur for treatment but died on the way. Jaswinder Singh, sarpanch of the village, has demanded that the administration should give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Gurpreet’s family. OC

UP native run over by train

Phagwara: A migrant youth from Uttar Pradesh was run over by a train near the Chiherru railway station on the Phagwara-Jalandhar rail section on Thursday night. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased was identified as Amir Aalam, a resident of Muzaffarnagar (UP). It is yet to be ascertained whether the youth committed suicide by jumping before a running train or it was an accidental death. The GRP have kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification after post-mortem. OC

Seven injured in road accident

Phagwara: Seven occupants, including six women, of an auto-rickshaw suffered injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding bus on the Phagwara-Mukandpur road on Thursday evening. The injured persons have been identified as Neelam, Anjali, Harman, Bhawna, Sandeep Kaur, Monika and auto-rickshaw driver Sarwan Singh. They were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and impounded the vehicle. OC

Gambler lands in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested a gambler on the Railway Road here on Thursday night. The gambler was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Satnampura, Phagwara. A case under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused, the police said. OC

10% rebate on property tax

Phagwara: The Municipal Corporation has decided to provide a 10 per cent rebate to taxpayers paying property tax before September 30. Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the initiative had been taken to encourage taxpayers to clear their outstanding property tax bills. He said people could deposit their property tax online also at ‘mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in’. Panchal said the MC offices would remain open on every Saturday in the month of September to facilitate the people in depositing their property tax for 2023-24.