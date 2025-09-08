23-yr woman run over by speeding truck

A 23-year-old woman was crushed by a truck near the Maqsudan flyover. The woman was on her scooter and was coming down the flyover.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Tamanna Khullar. She was heading to work on her scooter when the incident happened.

As soon as the victim got down the flyover, the speeding truck coming from the other side ran over her.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot and arrested the truck driver, who was identified as Rimpu Daman.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.