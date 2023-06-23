Rs 23L grant received, badminton stadium to get facelift

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 22

The state government has released a grant of Rs 23.16 lakh for Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium. With this grant, many important works, including setting up of the sixth synthetic court and gymnasium and renovation of the hostel block, would be completed in the stadium.

Thanking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sports Minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer, Secretary of District Badminton Association and former national player Ritin Khanna said to date such a huge grant had not been received in the history of Hansraj Badminton Stadium. He informed that the Sports Department has sent Rs 23.16 lakh to Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar. Sarangal, who is also the President of the association, has issued instructions to the PWD Department to start the work immediately by issuing tenders. The letter regarding the grant was handed over by the DC to Khanna today.

Khanna said this amount would be used to complete various works in the stadium, including construction of a new synthetic court, modernisation of the hostel block and enlargement of the gymnasium inside the hall. Presently, Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium has five synthetic courts and hundreds of players practise here regularly. He said more players would be able to practise in the stadium after the new synthetic court is set up. The sixth synthetic court will also pave the way for organising national-level tournaments here.

Khanna added now the size of the gymnasium would be increased and it would be equipped with modern machines. The hostel block of the stadium would also be renovated, so that players from different cities of Punjab will be able to come to Jalandhar for professional training in the coming times. Khanna added that the construction process will start in July and will be completed in next three-four months.

In the last three years Hansraj Badminton Stadium has become a hub for badminton players in north India. Under the coaching of Olympian Dipankar Academy, players are preparing themselves for national and international competitions. There is also a physiotherapy centre where players get immediate medical aid in the event they get injured. There is also a branded sports goods shop in the stadium, where sports material is easily available to the players at affordable prices. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also visited the stadium last month and showed satisfaction with the development work done by the Interim Committee of the DBA.