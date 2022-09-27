24-cop salute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 26

A special contingent of 24 police men will offer a special salute to freeedom fighter Bhagat Singh in a ceremony being organised on the martyr’s birth anniversary, which falls on September 28 in his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan.

The saltue is set to be a highlight of the event which would be graced by the presence of Chief Minister Bhawant Mann.

This would mark the second time that CM Mann would attend a formal state event in the village. The event comes days after Prime Minister renamed the Mohali airport after martyr Bhagat Singh.

Elaborate preparations are afoot in Khatkar Kalan for day-long events, which would mark the day. The CM is expected to arrive in Khatkar Kalan at 10 am in the morning. He will pay obeisance to the statue of the martyr at the memorial.

There would be a formal state salute. The police contingent would comprise 24 men - including armed constables and policemen, 11 of whom will be on horse-back. The policemen will also carry flags in their hands while offering the salute.

The day will begin with a cultural programme by singer Lakhwinder Wadali. Following the salute, the CM will address the audience. In the evening, plays and a cycle rally will be organised.

The events will conclude with a candle-march from the martyr’s memorial to Bhagat Singh’s ancestral home.

A sprawling blue-yellow-white themed pandal has been set up on the grounds of the martyr’s memorial.

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner NPS Randhawa, said: “The preparations for the event are already underway, the Chief Minister is expected to address audience from the pandal and the formal event will be preceded by a contingent of 24 policemen including mounted police men who will offer formal salute.”