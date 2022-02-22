24 fresh Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

As many as 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jalandhar on Monday. With this, the total tally reached 78,096 cases. As many as 76,400 people have recovered from the deadly virus, while the number of active cases reached 122. With one more deaths reported in Jalandhar, the tally stands at 1,574. Of the 20,63,484 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,01,097 samples have tested negative.

One case in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The district tally reached 21,971. Meanwhile, no new death was reported. The deceased tally remains at 579.