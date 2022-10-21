24-yr-old Jalandhar youth who shot himself dies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

A 24-year-old youth, Suparna Sharma, alias Sandy, who shot himself with a licensed revolver at his residence at Karol Bagh here in Rama Mandi on Tuesday, has reportedly died. He was being taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for treatment, but he succumbed to bullet injuries on the way near Mohali.

It was learnt that Sandy was mentally disturbed as his file to move abroad was rejected recently. Police officials said on the statement of his parents, a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered.