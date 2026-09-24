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Home / Jalandhar / 240 kg expired desi ghee, 500 litre juice seized in Hoshiarpur

240 kg expired desi ghee, 500 litre juice seized in Hoshiarpur

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:19 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The Health Department has seized a large quantity of expired food products during a surprise inspection at Datta Trading Company near Mahilpur Adda here.

District Health Officer Dr Jatinder Kumar Bhatia said a food safety team seized and sealed 240 kg of desi ghee, 500 litre of juice and 190 litre of jeera soda after finding that the products had crossed their expiry dates. The seized stock would be destroyed, he said.

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Dr Bhatia said the department had received complaints regarding the sale of expired food products in the city and had been keeping a watch on the matter for the past few days. The inspection was subsequently carried out at the trading firm.

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A notice has been issued to the firm, giving it 15 days to take corrective measures, he said. He warned trading firms and retailers against selling expired food items, saying violations would invite penalties and legal action under the applicable food safety regulations.

He also advised shopkeepers having expired stock to keep it segregated from saleable goods in a separate rack or room, clearly marked as “expired stock”.

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Dr Bhatia appealed to consumers to check the expiry date before purchasing packaged food items. He said complaints regarding the sale of expired products could be brought to the notice of the Civil Surgeon’s office.

Food Safety officials Vivek, Rajvir Kaur, Ram Lungaya and Gurwinder Shane were present during the inspection.

The owner of Datta Trading Company said the stock was reportedly to be picked up by a company but had not been collected, resulting in financial loss to the trading firm.

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