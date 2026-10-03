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Home / Jalandhar / 248 govt schools in Jalandhar district to impart girls self-defence training

248 govt schools in Jalandhar district to impart girls self-defence training

Women’s safety back in focus following series of rape cases in Delhi

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The move comes at a time when women’s safety has again come in focus following a series of rape cases in Delhi, triggering women-led protests demanding safer public spaces and stronger action against sexual violence.
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Girl students in 3,274 government high and senior secondary schools across the state will receive two months of self-defence training under the Centre’s Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan programme. In Jalandhar district, 248 government schools will be covered under the initiative.

The move comes at a time when women’s safety has again come in focus following a series of rape cases in Delhi, triggering women-led protests demanding safer public spaces and stronger action against sexual violence.

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According to an official communication issued to District Education Officers (Elementary and Secondary) on October 1, the programme will cover students from Class VI to Class XII. Additionally, the Education Department has released Rs 4.32 crore for the initiative, with each school receiving Rs 13,200 for engaging coaches and purchasing equipment.

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After the training, competitions will also be held at school, block, district and state-levels in eight weight categories. Officials further stated that one student from each category would be selected at the school-level for the block-level competition. Winners at the block-level will qualify for district-level competitions followed by the state-level contest.

Jalandhar has been allocated Rs 32.7 lakh for school-level training, Rs 2.5 lakh for block-level competitions and Rs 1.2 lakh for district-level competitions.

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According to officials, the training will be conducted for 60 working days with sessions lasting from 45 minutes to one hour. Schools have been directed to engage qualified coaches holding a black belt from a recognised institution or association to train students.

The order makes it mandatory for a female teacher to be present at the training venue. As far as possible, the training will be conducted during physical education or optional subject periods, officials said.

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