25 booked for murder bid

Phagwara, January 6
The Shahkot police have booked 25 persons on a charge of murder.
The police said the suspects had been identified as Surjit Singh, alias Baba, a resident of Danewal village, Indarjit Singh of Dhandowal village, Laddu Hundal of Mehatpur and Sukhpreet Grewal of Shahlapur village and their 21 unidentified accomplices. Arash Deep Singh, a resident of Fakhruwal village, complained to the police that he along with his two friends Vinod Kumar and Rajwinder Singh, both residents of Shahkot, went to Malsian village to resolve a dispute. He added that suspects showed up on the spot and entered into an altercation with them and then open fired at them.
The IO said a case under Sections 307, 336, 148 and 149 of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects. No arrests have been made in the case so far and investigations are being carried out. The IO said Harjindar Singh Jinda, a resident of Malsian village, was also injured in the firing.
