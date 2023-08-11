25 food business operators apply for licence

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 10

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh organised a first-of-its-kind food business operator (FBO) registration and licensing camp at the Talwara rest house to make them aware of the provisions of the Food Safety Act and register and apply for food licence on the spot.

During the camp, applications for licence and registration required under the Food Safety Standards Act for FBOs were filled and other necessary documents also submitted. Registration forms of more than 200 FBOs were filled, while 25 FBOs applied for licence.

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh said FBOs who had applied for registration and licence during the camp would be given their registration certificates and licence on the spot in the second phase of the camp to be organised soon.

He said it was necessary for medical store owners to get the licence as they also sell different types of food products. Shopkeepers with more than Rs 12 lakh annual sale had to take a licence after paying a fee of Rs 2,000 for one year. Those with less than Rs 12 lakh sale have to register and pay a fee of Rs 100 for one year or Rs 500 for five years.

He said if shopkeepers contact him anywhere in Hoshiarpur district, such camps would be arranged there too by the department. He also said the licence was necessary for every FBO. If the licence was not there, a fine can be imposed by the department and the shop can also be sealed.

