25 get jobs on compassionate grounds in MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, appointment letters were issued to 25 candidates on compassionate grounds.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Shikha Bhagat, while handing over appointment letters to candidates, said that after following the requisite process, 25 dependents of the deceased employees had been given job letters.

Giving a break-up, the Joint Commissioner said that these 25 candidates included three clerks, two work supervisors, a technician, three peons, three fitter coolies, two beldars and 11 safai sewaks. She also called upon these new staff of the MC to discharge their duty with dedication.