25 heads of cattle drown in floodwater

Our Correspondent

Talwara, August 18

Due to sudden increase in the water level of the Beas river, 25 heads of cattle drowned in the Kali Bein, near Terkiana village, near Uchi Bassi.

Carcasses were seen morning after the water level receded in Kali Bein on Friday. Sher Ali buried the carcasses of his cattle after taking these out of the Kali Bein.

Residents of villages and cattle owner Sher Ali have appealed to the Punjab Government to compensate them for their losses. Ali said he had released his animals on the other side of the canal for grazing. Seventeen buffaloes and other small cattle drowned in Kali Bein as water flowed continuously from the Beas river. Ali said his family earned money by selling buffalo milk. The family has suffered losses running into lakhs of rupees.