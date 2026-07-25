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Home / Jalandhar / 25 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan regions battle it out at sports meet in Lovely Professional University

25 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan regions battle it out at sports meet in Lovely Professional University

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:57 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Competitive spirit marked the third day of the 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) National Sports Meet for Boys at Lovely Professional University near here, where participants from 25 KVS regions are battling it out for supremacy across multiple disciplines.

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The day featured action-packed contests in kabaddi, boxing, badminton, kho-kho and shooting, with players displaying determination, resilience and teamwork.

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In the Under-14 and Under-17 boys categories of kabaddi, teams from Kolkata, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Ranchi, Jabalpur, Lucknow and Delhi regions secured their places in the next round.

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In kho-kho (Under-14), Agra, Patna, Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal and Ernakulam advanced, while Agra, Bhopal, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ranchi, Gurugram, Varanasi, Guwahati, Kolata, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jabalpur and Bengaluru qualified for pre-quarterfinal in the Under-17 category.

The shooting competition stood out as an exhibition of precision, composure and mental fortitude. Competitors displayed accurate shots under intense competitive pressure.

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Anurag Bhatnagar, Deputy Commissioner; Jugal Kishore and PC Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Chandigarh Region; appreciated the efforts of players, coaches, officials and volunteers.

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