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Home / Jalandhar / 250 kg of paneer, 200 kg of curd seized in Kapurthala

250 kg of paneer, 200 kg of curd seized in Kapurthala

Laboratory tests to determine the quality of dairy products

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 05:09 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Food Safety Department seized approximately 250 kg of paneer and 200-215 kg of curd from a vehicle near Trikona Chowk on the Kartarpur road in Kapurthala .Three gas cylinders and a weighing machine were also seized during the operation. Investigation into the consignment and its quality is underway.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Harjot Pal Singh. The vehicle was intercepted near the DC’s residence, where officials inspected the dairy products and took the consignment into custody.

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The driver was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Kartarpur in Jalandhar district, while another person present on the spot was identified as Sunny Kumar, also a resident of Kartarpur. Both were reportedly taken into custody.

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The seizure comes amid heightened attention to food quality and safety during the festive season, when the demand for dairy products often increases. Paneer and curd are widely consumed, making proper production, handling, storage and transportation essential to safeguarding public health.

The officials have initiated the process of examining the seized products to establish whether they meet the prescribed food safety and quality standards.

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