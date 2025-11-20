DT
250 NSS volunteers trained in disaster management skills

250 NSS volunteers trained in disaster management skills

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:44 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
In a significant step towards building a resilient and prepared youth force, the Youth Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) Training Program was officially launched in Hoshiarpur District recently at the Food Craft Institute Hoshiarpur, exclusively for National Service Scheme (NSS) Volunteers.

The programme is aimed at equipping young leaders with essential disaster management skills to safeguard communities in times of crisis. The programme was inaugurated by Col Dalbir Singh, Course Director of YAMS and Ankur Sharma, Course Coordinator for YAMS Hoshiarpur. Their leadership set an inspiring tone for the event, emphasising the critical role of youth in disaster preparedness and response. "This training is not just about skills; it's about fostering a spirit of service and resilience that will echo across generations" said Col Dalbir Singh during the opening ceremony.

Leading the expert disaster management team were Shaina Kaur, Saloni Sharma, Shubham Verma, Ayush Thakur, Aman Gangolia and Preety. This dynamic group of trainers brings a wealth of experience and hands-on expertise, ensuring participants receive comprehensive, practical training in areas such as emergency response, risk assessment, and community mobilisation.

A remarkable 250 NSS volunteers have registered for the program, reflecting overwhelming interest and commitment from the youth of Hoshiarpur. The training promises interactive sessions, field exercises, and real-world simulations designed to transform volunteers into confident first responders, ready to contribute to national safety efforts.

This endeavour is meant to spark a nationwide revolution in youth-led disaster preparedness, amplifying collaborative efforts with local institutions and fortifying Punjab's defences against unforeseen challenges. As the first day unfolds with unbridled energy, the ripple effects are already palpable heralding a brighter & more secure future.

About YAMS: The Youth Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) is an initiative by India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to train young community volunteers in disaster preparedness and response, enabling them to assist their communities during emergencies.

