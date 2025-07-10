25th anniversary of Kar Sewa of holy Bein on July 13 at Sultanpur Lodhi

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today reviewed the preparations for events being organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kar Sewa of holy Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi.

The programme is being organised by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal at Gurdwara Gur Parkash Sahib from July 13-16, in which seminars on environment, Kavi Darbar and religious events will be held. Panchal told officials to ensure proper arrangements for transportation, parking, drinking water and security should be ensured.

He said the lights on the banks of the holy Bein should be in working condition and police patrolling should be increased. In view of the arrival of a large number of devotees, instructions were also given to deploy medical teams. The DC also directed the SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, to personally supervise all the arrangements.