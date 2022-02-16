26 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 15

The district on Tuesday reported 26 new cases of Covid-19. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 77,993. As many as 76,098 persons have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar stands at 327. With one death reported in the district today, the deceased tally reached 1,568. Of the 20, 49,795 samples collected in the district, so far 18, 88, 446 samples have tested negative.

The one who succumbed to the virus was Ajit Singh (73), a resident of Patti Sahan Ki, Phillaur, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

738 get booster dose

As many as 738 persons received their booster doses on Tuesday as part of the Covid-19 vaccination booster drive. With this, the total number of persons vaccinated with booster dose in Jalandhar stand at 62,792. The dose is being administered at all the centres including civil hospital, vaccination camps, ESI and Govt hospital at Garha. Meanwhile, the booster dose was administered to people who had received both their Covid-19 vaccine doses at least nine months ago.

1 case in Nawanshahr

In Nawanshar, only one new case of Covid-19 was reported on Tuesday, taking the district tally to 13,366. The patient belonged to Balachaur block. Meanwhile, no new death was reported and the number of active cases stands at 32. The total deceased tally at Nawanshahr until now remains at 403.