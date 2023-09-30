26-year-old dies by consuming poison

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

A 26-year-old woman died by suicide at Khangah village in Kapurthala district after consuming a poisonous substance. The deceased woman, identified as Harjit Kaur, was married and had a son and a daughter.

The Kotwali police station has kept her body at the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. Her husband and father-in-law reportedly fled after her death. The deceased’s parents had accused her in-laws of abetment to suicide.

The police said they got information about suicide from a private hospital in Jalandhar where she breathed her last. On the basis her parents complaint, a case had been registered, said inquiry officer Gurmeet Singh.

