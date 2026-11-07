2,600 students showcase talent at GNA varsity’s ‘Prativad 2026’

GNA University organised ‘Prativad 2026’, an inter-school contest that brought together more than 2,600 students from 60 schools across Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana.

Students participated in a wide range of competitions, including robotronz, design C spark, autobrainix, best out of waste, character designing, spell bee, business quiz, voice of Doaba, volleyball, healthcare collective, game mania, dance star of Doaba, photography and young budding chef. The event aimed to foster creativity, innovation, leadership and a spirit of healthy competition among young learners.

Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Pro-Chancellor Jasleen Kaur. ‘Prativad 2026’ featured a diverse range of competitions designed to test the creativity, intelligence, technical proficiency and artistic skills of students. The entire campus of GNA University buzzed with energy and enthusiasm as young minds showcased their abilities with confidence and passion.

To encourage and recognise young achievers, winners of each event were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3,100, Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,100, along with trophies and certificates. The overall champion school was felicitated with a grand cash prize of Rs 21,000 and the prestigious overall trophy.