Hoshiarpur: 263 constables inducted into police

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 30

A passing-out parade of Basic Recruits Course Batch No. 264 (District Cadre) was held at Chaman Stadium, PRTC, Jahan Khelan, today. A total of 263 recruit trainees, including 231 men recruits and 32 women recruits participated.

Chief guest ADGP (HRD) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi reviewed the parade.

Congratulating the jawans, who completed their training, she asked them to perform their duties with honesty, integrity and fearlessness within the ambit of the law.

She said at present in Punjab and its neighboring states, gangsters, robbers and drug traffickers were trying to spoil the environment of the state, which is being controlled by the Punjab Police by fighting hard and soon it would also be eradicated.

The ADGP (HRD) said the youth, who had joined the police, should work diligently for law and order and especially to check the drug menace.

Harpreet Singh Mandher, PPS Commandant, PRTC Jahan Khelan, welcomed the chief guest and the officials and presented the training report.

On the occasion, bhangra, Malwai giddha and other various cultural and fitness items were also performed by the jawans.