267 recruits pass out from Kapurthala centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

A passing-out parade of 267 recruits was held today at the In Service Training Centre of Punjab Police, Kapurthala. ADGP (HRD) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi took the salute and inspected the parade.

Congratulating the recruits who completed their training, she asked them to perform their duties with honesty, integrity and fearlessness within the ambit of the law.

She said the youth who have joined the police should work diligently for law and order and especially to end the drug menace.

Recruit Constable Parvinder Singh No. 2552/Jalandhar (Commissioner of Police) came all-round first in training, Recruit Constable Harbhagwan Singh No. 1194/Faridkot came first in indoor duties and Recruit Constable Robinjit Singh No. 2347/ Jalandhar CP came first in outdoor duties. Amarjit Singh No. 1049/Hoshiarpur was titled the “Best Shooter” and Recruit Sepoy Karanveer Singh No. 791/Hoshiarpur won the position of “Best Parade Commander”.

Training centre PPS Commandant Sandeep Kumar Sharma welcomed the chief guest and the officials and presented the training report.

On the occasion, bhangra was also performed by the jawans. In the passing-out parade, Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains, Kapurthala 7 IRB PPS Commandant Jatinder Singh Banipal, 245th Battalion CRPF Commandant Dayanidhi Tante, DSP (Adjutant) Jung Bahadur Sharma, DSP (Indoor) Jasveer Singh, 7 IRB DSP Gurmukh Singh and retired police officers, including Commandant (retd) Sudesh Kumar Agnihotri and AIG (retd) Mandeep Singh were present.