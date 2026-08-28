26th District Roller Skating Championship concludes in Jalandhar

Several talented skaters from across the district showcased their skills at the 26th District Roller Skating Championship, organised at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. Their impressive performances won praise from judges, coaches and the enthusiastic audience.

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Nationally acclaimed skaters Hargun Hundal, Armaan and Harnaaz Kaur were felicitated and presented trophies in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

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The championship saw enthusiastic participation from boys and girls across age groups, ranging from under-4 to above-18 years. Competitions were held in quad and inline speed skating, providing young skaters a platform to demonstrate their talent.

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In the under-4 quad boys’ category, Visham Suri secured the first position, followed by Raghav Kapoor and Rishan Dawar. In the under-4 quad girls’ category, Todkar Vrinda stood first, Tamanna Sharma second and Karida Singla third.

In the 4-6 age group, Aditya secured the first position, with Divansh Sethi second and Nirvair Singh third. In another 4-6 age-group event, Ayansh Singh stood first, Ranbir Singh second and Adesh Anand third.

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In the 4-6 quad girls’ category, Akshata Singh Rathore secured the first position, followed by Bavishia Arora and Shanaya Jain. In the inline girls’ category, Sivanya Sareen stood first, Inayat Kaur second and Anisha Kamal third.

In the 6-8 quad boys’ category, Miran Mahajan secured the first position, followed by Sarv Anand and Rishabh Gupta. In inline boys, Advik Rawat stood first, Advitya Patel second and Vivaan Verma third.

In the 6-8 girls’ category, Parisha secured the first position, followed by Jivanshi Kaushal and Turniya Arora. In the inline category, Karman Kaur stood first, Kapisha Verma second and Tavaneet Kaur third.

In the 8-10 age group, Keshavjit Singh secured the first position, Aardhvik Patel stood second and Rehmat Singh third.

At the closing ceremony, Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir distributed medals among the winners. Skating coach Dilbagh Singh Kahlon and others were present on the occasion.