27 Benches set up in Hoshiarpur district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 9

The fourth National Lok Adalat of the year was organised in the district today by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The Lok Adalat was held under the leadership of Dilbag Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA.

A total of 27 Benches were set up in the Lok Adalat, which included 11 of Hoshiarpur Judicial Courts, four in Dasuya Sub-Division, three each in Mukerian and Garhshankar and six Benches of Revenue Courts in the district.

As many as 16,712 cases were heard out of which 14,241 cases were disposed of on the spot and total awards worth Rs 16,90,19,879 were passed.

On the occasion, special desks were set up by the Police Department to help people pay traffic challans. Dilbag Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge, Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, and RP Dhir, president, District Bar Association, visited all Benches in courts.

#Hoshiarpur