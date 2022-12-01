 27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue : The Tribune India

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Third ‘death’ from dist; 3 fresh cases take tally to 393

File photo of deceased Geetansh Prabhakar



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

A 27-year-old man reportedly died of dengue at the DMC, Ludhiana, on Tuesday evening. This is the third dengue death from the district. Earlier, one confirmed and another suspected dengue deaths were reported from the district.

The deceased has been identified as Geetansh Prabhakar. He had persistent fever and complications related to the disease. He reportedly died due to infection that spread to his brain, as per his family members.

Geetansh, who got married last year, was undergoing treatment at private hospitals. He was later referred to the DMC, Ludhiana, after his condition deteriorated.

Dengue death yet to be confirmed

We are yet to confirm that the death has been caused due to dengue. The deceased underwent NS1 test, which is a card test. MC Eliza test is considered a confirmed dengue case. We have been trying to retrieve information from the DMC. We can only confirm it once we get reply from the Ludhiana hospital. -- Dr Raman Gupta, District Family Welfare Officer

Victim was referred to DMC, Ludhiana

Anup Prabhakar, uncle of Geetansh, while speaking to The Tribune, said: “He had persistent fever for the past two-three days. We took medicines from private hospitals. He was later referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar after his condition deteriorated. After seeing no improvement in his health, he was referred to the DMC. We took him to the DMC on November 13, where he died last night. His platelet count had reduced. There was subsequent damage in his kidney and liver. He also had chest infection. Last night, doctors at the DMC told us that infection had spread to his brain”. Geetansh belonged to a well-to-do business family and was a skilled entrepreneur himself.

Meanwhile, with three fresh dengue cases reported from the district today, the tally has risen to 393 (225 urban and 168 rural). As many as 1,909 people have been tested for dengue in the district so far this year.

District family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta said: “We are yet to confirm that the death has been caused due to dengue. The deceased underwent NS1 test, which is a card test. MC Eliza test is considered a confirmed dengue

case. We have been trying to retrieve information from the DMC. We can only confirm it once we get reply from the Ludhiana hospital.”

Dr Gupta said: “The overall dengue positivity rate in Jalandhar has reduced dramatically. Earlier, we were testing 70 to 80 samples per day. Now, only eight to nine samples are being tested daily. Few dengue larvae are also being found during checking drives. Caseload has dramatically come down and will further reduce in the coming days.”

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

