27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar, November 30

A 27-year-old man reportedly died of dengue at the DMC, Ludhiana, on Tuesday evening. This is the third dengue death from the district. Earlier, one confirmed and another suspected dengue deaths were reported from the district.

The deceased has been identified as Geetansh Prabhakar. He had persistent fever and complications related to the disease. He reportedly died due to infection that spread to his brain, as per his family members.

Geetansh, who got married last year, was undergoing treatment at private hospitals. He was later referred to the DMC, Ludhiana, after his condition deteriorated.

Anup Prabhakar, uncle of Geetansh, while speaking to The Tribune, said: “He had persistent fever for the past two-three days. We took medicines from private hospitals. He was later referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar after his condition deteriorated. After seeing no improvement in his health, he was referred to the DMC. We took him to the DMC on November 13, where he died last night. His platelet count had reduced. There was subsequent damage in his kidney and liver. He also had chest infection. Last night, doctors at the DMC told us that infection had spread to his brain”. Geetansh belonged to a well-to-do business family and was a skilled entrepreneur himself.

Meanwhile, with three fresh dengue cases reported from the district today, the tally has risen to 393 (225 urban and 168 rural). As many as 1,909 people have been tested for dengue in the district so far this year.

District family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta said: “We are yet to confirm that the death has been caused due to dengue. The deceased underwent NS1 test, which is a card test. MC Eliza test is considered a confirmed dengue

case. We have been trying to retrieve information from the DMC. We can only confirm it once we get reply from the Ludhiana hospital.”

Dr Gupta said: “The overall dengue positivity rate in Jalandhar has reduced dramatically. Earlier, we were testing 70 to 80 samples per day. Now, only eight to nine samples are being tested daily. Few dengue larvae are also being found during checking drives. Caseload has dramatically come down and will further reduce in the coming days.”