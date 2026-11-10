27-year-old wrestler shot dead in Kapurthala

A 27-year-old wrestler, Mani, alias Pehalwan, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside his house in Mohalla Mehtabgarh, Kapurthala, on late Monday evening, triggering panic in the locality.

The incident took place when Mani was reportedly bursting firecrackers. Two youths riding a motorcycle allegedly reached the spot and opened fire at him. A bullet struck him in the chest, causing him to collapse on the ground with serious injuries.

Family members and local residents rushed the injured youth to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where doctors declared him brought dead after examination.

The killing has left the family devastated. Mani had got married only a few months ago and is survived by his parents and four sisters. His sudden death has plunged the family into mourning, while residents and members of the wrestling community expressed shock over the incident.

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At the Civil Hospital, the deceased's father was inconsolable while recalling his son. In a statement to the media, he reportedly said Mani used to practise wrestling and had no dispute or enmity with anyone.

His statement has added another dimension to the investigation, as the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Police begin investigation

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On receiving information about the shooting, DSP Sheetal Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the Civil Hospital and took stock of the situation. The police also visited the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing. According to the police, statements of family members and other persons are being recorded. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the investigation and the evidence collected.

The police are also trying to establish the identity of the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the murder. Efforts are underway to determine whether the killing was linked to any personal enmity or another reason. The incident has raised serious concerns among residents about public safety, particularly as the attackers allegedly managed to shoot the young man near his residence and flee the spot.