27-yr-old abducted, found murdered in Garhshankar

A 27-year-old man was allegedly abducted in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in the Beet area of Garhshankar on Wednesday. He was later found critically injured on the Garhshankar-Binewal road and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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The deceased has been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Ganni, a resident of Bhawanipur village. Police suspect the murder was the result of an old personal rivalry.

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According to the police, Manjit was travelling on a motorcycle with his friend, Suraj, a resident of Achalpur village, towards a petrol pump near Jhonowal village around noon when a Scorpio SUV allegedly rammed their motorcycle. The occupants of the vehicle allegedly assaulted Manjit and forcibly abducted him.

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Nearly two hours later, around 1.45 pm, passers-by found him lying in a critically injured condition on the Jhungian-Binewal road. He was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim had sustained multiple injuries. Preliminary examination revealed wounds on his legs suspected to be caused by firearm shots, while sharp-edged weapon injuries were visible on his head. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

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SHO Gagandeep Singh said preliminary findings suggested that the victim had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Police identified the main suspect as Raja, alias Rajan, who allegedly forced Manjit into the Scorpio along with several unidentified accomplices before the victim was dumped on the roadside. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.