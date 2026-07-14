277 govt schools in Jalandhar dist go digital, install interactive panels

In a major effort to strengthen quality education, around 277 government schools across Jalandhar district have been equipped with interactive flat panels (IFPs), paving the way for smarter and technology driven classrooms. The installations have been carried out under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, covering Schools of Eminence, government senior secondary schools and government high schools.

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According to officials, the interactive flat panels are large touchscreen digital displays that function as smart classroom boards, replacing conventional blackboards, whiteboards and projectors. These enable teachers to conduct lessons using presentations, videos, animations and other multimedia content while giving students access to recorded lectures and online educational resources, making classroom teaching more interactive and engaging.

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Teachers said the newly installed panels are a significant upgrade over the projectors that were used earlier in smart classrooms. Unlike projectors, which often required additional equipment, regular maintenance and dimly lit classrooms, the touchscreen panels are easier to operate, offer better picture quality and allow teachers to switch seamlessly between writing, videos and digital content during lessons.

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According to a letter issued by the office of the Director General of School Education, Punjab, on January 6 this year, the department has planned to install around 8,268 interactive flat panels in 4,016 government schools across the state.

Deepak Arora, ICT project coordinator, Jalandhar circle, said, “Under this scheme, each government senior secondary and high school has been provided with two interactive flat panels, while Schools of Eminence have received four panels depending on their student strength.”

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Additionally, schools have been directed to earmark dedicated smart classrooms for the installations, ensure Wi-Fi connectivity in these rooms and conduct classes on a rotation basis so that the facility benefits the maximum number of students.

The installed panels come with a five year warranty and insurance cover. During this period, the supplier will be responsible for repairing or replacing any hardware or software defects, ensuring uninterrupted use of the equipment.