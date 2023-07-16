28 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 15

Out of the 50 cases of various categories that were taken up during the State Lok Adalat on Saturday, 28 cases were settled amicably.

Giving information, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi said that under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Dilbag Singh Johal, two benches of the lok adalat were set up in the district. The benches were formed under the leadership of Additional District and Sessions Judge PM Sharma and Principal Judge Family Court Dr Gopal Arora. She told that 50 cases came in the lok adalat and 28 cases were settled on the spot and awards worth Rs 75.80 lakh were passed.

Secretary District Legal Services Authority appealed to the people to file maximum cases in lok adalats, which saves time and money. She said that the decisions of these lok adalats were recognised as civil decrees and after the decision in the lok adalat, all the court fees incurred in the case were returned. Also, there can be no appeal against the decision of the lok adalat and it is the final decision. She informed that the next National Lok Adalat will be held on September 9.

