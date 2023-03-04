28 Squadron completes 60 years

Our Correspondent

Adampur: The IAF celebrated the diamond jubilee of its 28 Squadron in Adampur on Friday. The squadron was formed on March 2, 1963, in Chandigarh and was equipped with the supersonic MiG-21 aircraft. The squadron has the distinction of participating in all major conflicts, including the India-Pakistan war in 1965, the Liberation War in 1971, the Kargil War in 1999, Operation Parakram in 2002, Balakot airstrikes in 2019, and Operation Snow Leopard in 2020. TNS

2 booked for harassment

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked two members of an in-laws’ family for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said the accused have been identified as Justin Kumar, a resident of Rurraka Khurd village under Goraya police station, and his father Sukhwindar Singh Rindi. Pinki, a resident of Patti Bagga, Bilga village, complained to the police that she used to be harassed for dowry and that in-laws duped her of money. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC in this regard, and that further investigation is under way. Raids to nab the accused are under way. OC

Studio burgled in phagwara

Phagwara: A recording studio was reportedly burgled in Guru Nanakpura locality in Phagwara Thursday night. Studio owner Sukhwinder Billu Khera said he found the studio burgled when he came to open it on Friday Morning. The burglars entered in the studio after breaking locks and took away a ultra high-tech video camera worth Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, tapes and other valuable goods. The loss of around Rs 12 lakh is being estimated. The police have registered a case. OC

Thieves strike at govt school

Phagwara: Valuable electronic items, including broadband modem, battery, solar charger and splitter, were stolen from Government Primary School, Ramgarh, near Phagwara last night. On a complaint lodged by Rakesh Kumari, the in-charge of the school, the police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code.