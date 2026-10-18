280 rooms booked as Jalandhar prepares for champions trophy

Jalandhar is gearing up to host the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament from October 27 to November 2.

Nearly 280 rooms across 10 hotels booked to accommodate international team members, players and support staff, said Nitin Kohli, president, Hockey Punjab, said.

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The Indian men’s hockey team will arrive here for a training camp on October 18. The Indian contingent is scheduled to stay at Bloom Hotel, with players expecting to arrive individually.

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Other participating teams will arrive in the days leading up to the tournament. Japan’s 23-member contingent is scheduled to arrive on October 22 and stay at WJ Grand. Malaysia’s 28-member contingent is likely to arrive on October 23 and stay at Fortune Avenue, while Bangladesh’s 21-member contingent is also scheduled to arrive the same day and stay at Ramada by Wyndham, Jalandhar. However, Bangladesh’s flight details and arrival time are yet to be confirmed.

Korea’s 24-member contingent is scheduled to arrive on October 24 and stay at Golden Tulip, while China’s 28-member contingent is expected to arrive the same day and stay at Hotel Ambassador.

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An event management team has also been engaged to ensure adequate food arrangements for spectators. Dedicated transportation facilities will be provided to international teams to ensure smooth movement during the tournament.