280 unlabelled capsules seized during inspection of medical store in Phagwara

Acting under the Punjab Government’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, the Drug Control Department conducted inspections of medical stores in Phagwara to ensure compliance with regulations governing the sale of medicines. During an inspection of Kohli Medical Hall in village Ranipur, the department seized 280 unlabelled capsules and sent them to a drugs testing laboratory for analysis to establish their identity, composition and quality.

Drug Control Officer Anupama Kalia of Kapurthala, who conducted the inspection along with Drug Control Officer Parminder Singh of Jalandhar, said the unlabelled capsules had been seized for testing and further examination. The laboratory analysis is expected to determine the nature of the capsules and establish whether they comply with the applicable regulatory standards.

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The inspecting team also seized five types of allopathic medicines from the premises after the medical store reportedly failed to produce the requisite purchase and sale records. The inspection further revealed that medicines were being sold in the absence of a registered pharmacist. The department has forwarded its report to the Licensing Authority for further action, which will be initiated in accordance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the rules framed thereunder.

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In a separate inspection, the department’s team visited Sharma Medical Store in Phagwara, where certain routine deficiencies relating to compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and its rules were detected.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Aggarwal, president of the District Kapurthala Chemists Association, welcomed the department’s action against the illegal sale and misuse of medicines and categorically stated that the association would not support any chemist found involved in unlawful or objectionable activities.

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Aggarwal emphasised that every person engaged in the pharmaceutical trade had a responsibility to comply with the law, maintain proper records and understand the wider social responsibility associated with the sale of medicines. He said the association would not stand by any chemist found involved in drug-related illegal activities and reiterated its full support for the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.

He stressed that tackling the drug menace required coordinated efforts by the government, district administration, medicine retailers and the public. The association, he added, stood firmly with chemists who conducted their businesses in accordance with the law and remained committed to contributing to efforts aimed at preventing drug abuse.

Aggarwal also appealed to all medicine retailers to strictly follow the prescribed rules while purchasing and selling medicines, maintain the necessary documentation and cooperate with enforcement agencies in the collective effort to build a drug-free society.

The department’s inspections underline the importance of regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical trade. However, the identity and composition of the seized capsules will be established only after the laboratory analysis, while further action in the matter will be guided by the findings of the investigation and the applicable legal provisions.