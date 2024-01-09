288 suspicious persons frisked at 16 hotspots in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 8

A cordon and search operation was carried out in drug hotspot areas here today.

While addressing mediapersons, Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary said the district police identified 16 drug hotspot villages/wards/mohallas in the district. These villages/mohallas were cordoned off and a search operation was carried out from 8 am to 2 pm.

The prime objective of this operation was to cordon and search drug hotspot areas and check the movement of drug peddlers and consumers in and around the places to break the drug supply chain.

A total of 281 police personnel, along with seven DSPs and two SPs, were deployed in the district during the search operation. As many as 288 suspicious persons were checked for their movement in these drug-affected areas and three persons were arrested in three different cases under the NDPS Act.

During the search operation, 26 grams of heroin was recovered and as many as 10 suspicious vehicles were impounded. The SSP said the district police would continue such operations in future as well.

