29 booked for encroaching on land in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 8

The Mehat Pur police have booked 29 persons, including 12 women, for encroaching upon a land.

Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said 27 suspects are residents of Burte Dian Chhana village, while two are from Bhode village falling under the Bilga police station.

In his complaint to the police, Balwant Singh, a resident of Bute Dian Chhana village, said the suspects encroached on his land. They also assaulted him and threatened him.

The IO said a case under Sections 447, 323, 506, 511, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

