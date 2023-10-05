29 patwaris get job letters in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 4

Rajiv Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Nawanshahr, gave appointment letters to as many as 29 patwaris here today.

While extending greetings to the newly appointed patwaris, the ADC said the state government, under the visionary stewardship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, had been providing jobs to youth as well as ensuring hassle-free delivery of utility services to people.

He said as many as 1,090 patwaris were recruited in the state recently. He asked the newly appointed patwaris to serve people with utmost integrity to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the common man.

The newly recruited patwaris would be imparted one-year training before joining duty formally, said ADC Verma. District Revenue Officer Mandip Singh Maan, Kanungo Sadar Kulwinder Singh and Revenue Superintendent Jatinder Singh among others were present on the occasion.

#Nawanshahr