DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2,949 appear for re-NEET in Jalandhar

2,949 appear for re-NEET in Jalandhar

Candidates given additional 15 minutes to complete paper

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:45 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A father accompanies his daughter after she comes out of her re-NEET exam centre at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 3 in Jalandhar Cantt on Sunday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

As many as 2,949 medical aspirants from Jalandhar appeared for the Re-NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, with a majority of candidates describing the paper as moderate than the cancelled NEET-UG examination held on May 3.

Advertisement

The examination was conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across eight centres established at various PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalayas in Jalandhar. This time, candidates were given an additional 15 minutes to complete the paper, extending the duration beyond the standard examination schedule.

Advertisement

According to students, biology emerged as the easiest section, comprising largely straightforward and NCERT-based questions. Physics, however, was considered comparatively challenging consisting lengthy and concept-based questions while chemistry included a few questions that aspirants felt were beyond the usual NCERT-oriented preparation pattern.

Advertisement

Meir, a NEET aspirant, said, "Biology was very easy and had straightforward questions. Physics was lengthy and time-consuming. It was a mix of tricky questions that required conceptual understanding. I found chemistry the hardest as some questions appeared to be outside the usual NCERT pattern."

Another candidate, Sukriti, noted that while the overall paper was manageable, physics was the hardest section than the May examination. "This time, both physics and chemistry had a few questions that seemed out of the NCERT pattern. They were not very challenging to solve, but these are generally the types of questions students tend to skip during preparation," she said.

Advertisement

Given the significance of the examination following the paper leaks, the district administration put in place elaborate security and logistical arrangements to ensure fair and smooth conduct of NEET re-exams.

According to Amaninder Kaur, ADC (General ), Jalandhar, who is also the nodal officer of the exam here, said, “We have deployed two contingents of Punjab Police personnel and two companies of CRPF personnel for the examination in the city."

A DSP-led escort vehicle was assigned for the secure transportation of question papers. Duty Magistrates were stationed at every examination centre, while sector magistrates were deployed across all subdivisions. In addition, observers were posted at each centre, along with the centre-specific staff deputed by the NTA, for the smooth conduct of the examination, she added.

The district administration also ensured the availability of ambulances, medical teams, fire safety measures and uninterrupted power supply at all examination centres. To maintain law and order, the DC had issued prohibitory orders around each examination centre.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts