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Home / Jalandhar / 2K litre lahan, illicit liquor seized in Sultanpur Lodhi

2K litre lahan, illicit liquor seized in Sultanpur Lodhi

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Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:53 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Excise Department officials with the seized lahan and illicit liquor .
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The Excise Department conducted raids at Toti and Latian villages under the Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision and seized a large quantity of illicit liquor and material used in its production.

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During the operation, officials seized nearly 2000 litres of lahan stored in drums and 20 litres of illicit liquor from an abandoned location in Toti village. The seized material was destroyed on the spot as per the norms. Similarly, during a raid at Latian village, the Excise Department seized 50 litres of illicit liquor lying at an abandoned place. The illicit liquor was also destroyed immediately at the site to prevent its distribution and consumption.

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Excise Officer Sukhjit Singh Chahal said the raids were conducted with the support of excise inspector Jatinderpal Singh of the Sultanpur Circle, excise personnel and the police of Sultanpur Lodhi. He said the department was committed to cracking down on the illegal liquor trade and would wipe it out completely. He warned that strict action would be taken against the individuals involved in the manufacture, transportation and sale of illicit liquor.

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