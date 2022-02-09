2nd randomisation held in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

In view of Vidhan Sabha Elections-2022, the second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) was carried out by the administration in presence of representatives of the different political parties on Tuesday.

The randomisation was completed under the supervison of General Observers Manoj Kumar, Dr Saroj Kumar and Bhunpendra S. Chaudhary accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori.

There are total 1,975 polling stations in all nine assembly segments, for which a total 2,374 ballot units, 2,374 control units and 2,571 VVPATs were allotted boothwise as per the software developed by the Election Commission.

Giving details about second randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs, the DC said the main purpose of this exercise was to conduct boothwise allotment of these machines. He said 20 per cent of ballot and control units were kept reserved while 30 per cent VVPATs, which could be utilised in case of any technical snag in the machines. All the randomised machines from the first round are kept under high security at different strong rooms established in the Assembly constituencies, he added.

The DC also urged the political parties and people to adhere to Covid safety protocols during the entire poll procedure in larger public interest. ADC (D) Jaspreet Singh, Election Tehsildar Sukhdev Singh and others were also present during the randomisation of machines.