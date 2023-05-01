3.52 LMT wheat bought at Lohian Khas

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 30

The total purchase of wheat by the state government agencies from farmers on Sunday crossed 3 lakh 52,689 quintals which is more than the fixed target of 3 lakh 21,765 quintals in grain markets under the jurisdiction of the Lohian Khas market committee.

Market committee secretary Jatindar Kumar said this year’s purchase is more than the target despite bad weather and other hurdles.