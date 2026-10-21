3 AC units stolen from govt girls’ school

Thieves have once again targeted the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls on Banga Road, stealing three air-conditioning (AC) units from the school roof and damaging the pipes of other units. The incident has raised concerns over the security of the educational institution, particularly as another theft was reported at the same school about a week ago.

Providing details, head teacher Ritu Rishi said the AC units had been installed at the school with support from the Dharam Bhushan Aggarwal Trust. The thieves allegedly stole three units from the rooftop last night and damaged the pipes of the remaining units, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 2 lakh. The school authorities informed the police about the incident.

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Neeraj Bansal said a theft had also taken place at the school approximately a week earlier, but the police had neither registered a case in connection with that incident nor apprehended anyone. He expressed concern that another theft had occurred despite the earlier incident.

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Bansal said the police had again been informed about the latest theft, but he expressed little hope of any concrete action. Criticising what he described as the police’s silence, he said the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that people were left wondering whether they should simply lock their premises and remain indoors.

The repeated thefts have raised questions about security arrangements at the school and the police response to complaints.