3 arrested for petrol pump robbery

Three persons who robbed a petrol pump at gunpoint have been arrested by the Jalandhar rural police following a special operation.

The accused were nabbed by a team led by SI Gurmeet Ram, SHO Police Station, Lambra.

The accused have been identified as Shammi Hans, alias Tori, resident of village Gakhla, Babrik, alias Baby, resident of village Gakhla and Pankaj Kumar, alias Panku, resident of village Safipur.

Informing the press, Narinder Singh, DSP, Kartarpur said on December 8, cash was snatched at gunpoint by some unknown persons at Raj & Vij Petrol Pump located in village Dhaliwal Kadian in Jalandhar. A case was registered and investigation was started. The robbery was carried by men who had been wearing slippers.

During the investigation, on the basis of intelligence information, ASI Baljinder Singh arrested three accused on December 13.

During the arrest of the accused, ₹10,500 and a toy pistol have been recovered from them.

The police said while they snatched more then Rs 40,000, the remaining money is also being recovered.

The accused will be produced in the court. Further interrogation is going on and it is also being investigated whether the accused are involved in any other criminal incident.