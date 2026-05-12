3 arrested for SBI ATM break-in at Kishangarh

The district rural police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in breaking into an SBI ATM at Kishangarh on May 2.

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Inspector Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Kartarpur, along with ASI Hardeep Singh, in-charge, police post, Kishangarh, had received a complaint from Abhishek Singh, a service provider for SBI ATMs in the area. He had said unknown persons had damaged the SBI ATM situated at Kishangarh. On the basis of CCTV footage and technical investigation, the police identified the accused.

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The arrested persons include Kanwaljit Singh of Sheikhupur in Kapurthala, Gurpreet Singh, alias Sonu, of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy of Pawar village of Jalandhar.

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The SSP further stated that during preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the same accused were also involved in the recent ATM break-in attempt incident at UCO Bank ATM in Bhogpur. The police have recovered a car (PB-02-S-6868), an iron rod and a sickle used in the incident.

In a separate operation, the police apprehended two persons after intercepting a car and seized an illegal firearm and ammunition from their possession

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SSP, Jalandhar Rural, stated that ASI Manoj Kumar and ASI Lakhbir Singh, along with the police party, were conducting a naka checking near Lidhra St Soldier College.

During checking, a car without registration number approached the naka. The driver attempted to flee after being signalled to stop, but the police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended both occupants.

On questioning, they identified themselves as Gopal Singh, alias Gopa, of Mohalla Jatta, Adampur, Jalandhar, and Gurbaksh Singh, alias Sandy of Ashok Vihar near Verka Milk Plant, Jalandhar.

During the search of the vehicle, one .30 bore 7.62 mm pistol was recovered from the dashboard. Further search of Gurbaksh led to the recovery of three cartridges and one shell from his possession. The accused failed to produce any valid licence for the weapon and ammunition.