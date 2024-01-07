3 arrested for snatching mobile

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three persons on the charge of snatching a mobile phone from a migrant. Investigating officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Raju, Ramjan Mohamad, alias Jana, residents of Shahkar village, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Ladhe Wali village. In his complaint to the police, Vipin, a resident of UP and presently staying at a marriage place in Nakodar, said three suspects waylaid him near Mallian Kalan and snatched his mobile phone by pointing a sharp weapon at him. The IO said a case under Sections 379-A, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Sambar strays into colony

Phagwara: A sambar strayed into Professor Colony and its surrounding areas here on Saturday evening. It led to panic among residents, who informed the police and the Forest Department about the animal. After getting information, the rescue team rushed to the area. The team tried to catch the animal, but it managed to flee towards the main road through fields.

